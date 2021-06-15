CM Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Holdings in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

CM Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325,000 shares during the period. RealNetworks makes up 3.2% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CM Management LLC owned 2.66% of RealNetworks worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in RealNetworks in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RealNetworks stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

