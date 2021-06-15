CM Management LLC Raises Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Newmark Group accounts for 3.2% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Newmark Group worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 524,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 92,577 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 449,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 46,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 52,136 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 130,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMRK. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.47. 4,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,789. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.88. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

