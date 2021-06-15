CM Management LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CM Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.02. 34,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,190,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.01. The company has a market capitalization of $149.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.