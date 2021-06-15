CM Management LLC Takes Position in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Angion Biomedica accounts for about 1.3% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Angion Biomedica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth about $52,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANGN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,040. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $391.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

ANGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

