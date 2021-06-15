CML Microsystems’ (CML) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

CML Microsystems (LON:CML)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON:CML traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 385 ($5.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771. CML Microsystems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 224 ($2.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 440 ($5.75). The company has a market capitalization of £63.73 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 347.99.
CML Microsystems Company Profile
