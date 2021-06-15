CML Microsystems’ (CML) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

CML Microsystems (LON:CML)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:CML traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 385 ($5.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771. CML Microsystems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 224 ($2.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 440 ($5.75). The company has a market capitalization of £63.73 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 347.99.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid-state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

