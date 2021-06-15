Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Coastal Financial worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth $1,464,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 114.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 42,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

