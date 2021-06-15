Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CCEP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.95. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $62.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

