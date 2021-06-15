Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Update

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the May 13th total of 178,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

COGNY stock remained flat at $$0.84 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,624. Cogna Educação has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77.

Cogna Educação Company Profile

Cogna EducaÃ§Ã£o SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; publishes, sells, and distributes textbooks, support materials, and workbooks with educational, literary, and informative content and teaching systems; and educational solutions for professional and higher education, and other supplementary activities, such as developing education technology with management and other education services.

