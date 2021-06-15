Cognyte Software (CGNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $124.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.75 million. On average, analysts expect Cognyte Software to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CGNT opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGNT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

