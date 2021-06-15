Cognyte Software (CGNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $124.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.75 million. On average, analysts expect Cognyte Software to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CGNT opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.00.
Cognyte Software Company Profile
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.
