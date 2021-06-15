Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 314.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,471 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 225,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,128,367. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.