Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 421.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,359 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.4% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $2,219,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $704,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.11. 372,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,620,412. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $352.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.