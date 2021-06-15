Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1,898.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 297,683 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.4% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in The Walt Disney by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.48.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.78. The stock had a trading volume of 80,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.57. The stock has a market cap of $323.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

