Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Given New C$0.29 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.17 to C$0.29 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.76% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Colibri Resource Corporation (TSXV: CBI / OTC: CRUCF / Frankfurt: 2CO) Multiple Upcoming Catalysts” and dated June 8, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Shares of CVE:CBI opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.86. Colibri Resource has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$15.71 million and a PE ratio of 27.50.

Colibri Resource Corporation, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. It holds a 100% in interest in its flagship property, the Evelyn gold project that covers an area of 506 hectares located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

