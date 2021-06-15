Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,336 shares during the period. Colliers International Group accounts for about 1.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Colliers International Group worth $31,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIGI. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,488,000 after purchasing an additional 863,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,413,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 54,137 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 242,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 46,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,293,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $115.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $120.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.11 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.04.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.