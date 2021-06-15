Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Boosted by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,367,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 44,651 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 2.3% of Haverford Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of Comcast worth $182,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

