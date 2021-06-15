Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Update

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the May 13th total of 5,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

CMA stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,228. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1,280.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,561 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $88,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1,892.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after acquiring an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

