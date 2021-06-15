Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 116,922 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 296.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,922 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $14,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,722 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after acquiring an additional 579,088 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,713,000 after acquiring an additional 537,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,539,000 after acquiring an additional 299,025 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,007,000 after acquiring an additional 250,004 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

