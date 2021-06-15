Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 132,580 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 280.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,580 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International stock opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.