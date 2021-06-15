Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.22% of Endava worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Endava by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in Endava by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 83,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Endava by 79.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Endava by 6.2% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Endava presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Endava stock opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.08. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $112.53.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

