Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,361 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.06% of FOX worth $13,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of FOX by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 51,551 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of FOX by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $2,387,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 107,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

