Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. FMR LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.06.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $133.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.31.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.