Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 186,928 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 295.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,928 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $15,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock worth $950,106. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

Shares of PEG opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.