Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 444 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI opened at $396.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $380.45. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

