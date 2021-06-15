Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 91,899 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 297.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,899 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ameren were worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.08. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

