Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Shares of CI opened at $239.59 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

