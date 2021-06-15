Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 475,440 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475,440 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,391,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $45.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

