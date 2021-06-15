Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 508 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $241.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $138.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

