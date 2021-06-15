Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 57.09 ($0.75). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 56.99 ($0.74), with a volume of 365,415 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £302.04 million and a P/E ratio of 67.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.83.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

