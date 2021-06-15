Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CODYY. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CODYY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. 55,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,351. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.09.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

