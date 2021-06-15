Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $20.60 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

CCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.43.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.08 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 27,653 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,899,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,000,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

