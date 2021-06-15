Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $20.60 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.
CCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 27,653 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,899,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,000,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.55% of the company’s stock.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile
CompaÃ±Ãa CervecerÃas Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
