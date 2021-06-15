Comparing Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) & Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wayfair and Poshmark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $14.15 billion 2.28 $185.00 million $2.14 144.45 Poshmark $262.08 million 12.72 $16.84 million $1.25 35.24

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. Poshmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wayfair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wayfair and Poshmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 3 10 16 0 2.45 Poshmark 0 4 5 0 2.56

Wayfair currently has a consensus price target of $317.43, indicating a potential upside of 2.68%. Poshmark has a consensus price target of $60.88, indicating a potential upside of 40.17%. Given Poshmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Wayfair.

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and Poshmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair 3.20% -45.45% 12.20% Poshmark N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wayfair beats Poshmark on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

