Comparing Poshmark (POSH) & Its Rivals

Poshmark (NASDAQ: POSH) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Poshmark to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Poshmark and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Poshmark
|$262.08 million
|$16.84 million
|35.24
|Poshmark Competitors
|$15.45 billion
|$709.82 million
|7.40
Profitability
This table compares Poshmark and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Poshmark
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Poshmark Competitors
|-4.53%
|-5.40%
|0.60%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Poshmark and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Poshmark
|0
|4
|5
|0
|2.56
|Poshmark Competitors
|215
|1017
|3113
|60
|2.69
Poshmark presently has a consensus target price of $60.88, suggesting a potential upside of 40.17%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 19.27%. Given Poshmark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Poshmark is more favorable than its competitors.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
7.7% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Poshmark competitors beat Poshmark on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
About Poshmark
Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.
