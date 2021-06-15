Comparing Sundance Energy (SNDEQ) & Its Peers

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS: SNDEQ) is one of 265 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sundance Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00% Sundance Energy Competitors -144.92% -47.98% -2.00%

This is a summary of current ratings for Sundance Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundance Energy Competitors 2031 10232 14457 471 2.49

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential downside of 11.13%. Given Sundance Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sundance Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.40, indicating that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million -$370.46 million -0.02 Sundance Energy Competitors $6.17 billion -$703.82 million -3.50

Sundance Energy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sundance Energy. Sundance Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sundance Energy rivals beat Sundance Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO.

