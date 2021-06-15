Compound (COMP) Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.82 billion and approximately $146.81 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be bought for about $346.87 or 0.00865178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,248,396 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

