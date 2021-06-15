Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.67 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, Compound has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $317.31 or 0.00795134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $1.67 billion and $117.98 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,248,396 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

