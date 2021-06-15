Conceal 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $58,841.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Conceal has traded 72.5% higher against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and $58,841.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,160.37 or 0.99934398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00032245 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.42 or 0.00346938 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.24 or 0.00428594 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.24 or 0.00829218 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00063451 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003327 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,129,241 coins and its circulating supply is 11,704,326 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

