Connectome Hits Market Capitalization of $182,717.25 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $182,717.25 and $753,407.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Connectome

CNTM is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

