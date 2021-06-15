Constellation Market Cap Reaches $56.72 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $56.72 million and $514,837.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00060656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.16 or 0.00770071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00083639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.56 or 0.07803189 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.