Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

6/4/2021 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

6/3/2021 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/3/2021 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $50.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2021 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/2/2021 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “market perform” rating.

5/13/2021 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Shares of CNST stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNST. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

