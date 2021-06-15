Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.73. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 4,493 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $105.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.59.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Continental Advisors LLC raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services comprises about 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Continental Advisors LLC owned about 3.22% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.