CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $83 million-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.87 million.

CTK stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,566. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13. CooTek has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 4,961.81% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CooTek will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CooTek (Cayman) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.