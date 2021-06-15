Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) Trading Down 0.3%

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.48. 12,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 6,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.46.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.