Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after buying an additional 78,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corning by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,239,000 after buying an additional 650,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corning by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after buying an additional 464,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $46.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $179,905 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

