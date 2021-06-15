Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.62

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and traded as high as $23.73. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a market cap of $73.18 million, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Corning Natural Gas had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 425 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,800 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 19 miles of gas distribution pipe.

