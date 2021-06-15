Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 88,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,544,101 shares.The stock last traded at $37.11 and had previously closed at $36.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.23.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,223,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,994,274 shares in the company, valued at $104,799,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,311,033 shares of company stock valued at $169,946,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,822,000 after purchasing an additional 241,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 121,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 33.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 63,295 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 61.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 166,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 163,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.