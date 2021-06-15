Cortex (CTXC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.28 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Cortex has a total market cap of $53.53 million and $8.28 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000535 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00060862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.87 or 0.00774277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00084117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.83 or 0.07840546 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

