Cott (TSE:BCB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cott Corp (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$19.71. Cott shares last traded at C$19.52, with a volume of 1,160,012 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 976.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Cott (TSE:BCB)

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

