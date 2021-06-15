Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the May 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSEFF shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covivio in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Covivio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSEFF opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.03. Covivio has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $91.30.

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with Â25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

