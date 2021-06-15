CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Update

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,191,100 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the May 13th total of 5,608,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CVPUF opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94. CP ALL Public has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Other. The company is involved in the manufacture and sale of convenience and frozen foods, and bakery products; sale and maintenance of retail equipment; information technology, as well as marketing and advertising activities; provision of research and development services; and cash and carry and e-commerce business, as well as operates as a life and accident insurance broker.

