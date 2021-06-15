CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Update

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,191,100 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the May 13th total of 5,608,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS CVPUF opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94. CP ALL Public has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.
About CP ALL Public
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.