CPChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.01 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, CPChain has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One CPChain coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $250,734.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.00428882 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003704 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00016967 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $469.06 or 0.01180440 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

